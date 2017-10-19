Police: Five Ashburn homes burglarized in last month

Police are warning Southwest Side residents after five homes were burglarized in the Ashburn neighborhood in the last month.

Two suspects broke into the homes and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 2500 block of West 79th Place;

at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 7900 block of South California;

at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 8100 block of South Whipple;

at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 3100 block of West 83rd; and

at 12:05 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 8100 block of South Fairfield.

One of the suspects is described as a black male between 17 and 25 with dreadlocks, and the other is described as a black boy between 14 and 16 with short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.