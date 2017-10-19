Police are warning Southwest Side residents after five homes were burglarized in the Ashburn neighborhood in the last month.
Two suspects broke into the homes and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
- at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 2500 block of West 79th Place;
- at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 7900 block of South California;
- at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 8100 block of South Whipple;
- at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 3100 block of West 83rd; and
- at 12:05 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 8100 block of South Fairfield.
One of the suspects is described as a black male between 17 and 25 with dreadlocks, and the other is described as a black boy between 14 and 16 with short hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.