Police are warning Southwest Side residents after five homes were burglarized in the Ashburn neighborhood in the last month.

Two suspects broke into the homes and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

  • at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 2500 block of West 79th Place;
  • at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 7900 block of South California;
  • at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 8100 block of South Whipple;
  • at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 3100 block of West 83rd; and
  • at 12:05 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 8100 block of South Fairfield.

One of the suspects is described as a black male between 17 and 25 with dreadlocks, and the other is described as a black boy between 14 and 16 with short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.