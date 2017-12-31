Police: Food delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Austin

Police are warning Austin residents about two armed robberies that happened in the last week in the West Side neighborhood.

Armed delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint while they were making their deliveries, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened about 10:45 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 1000 block of North Massasoit and about 5:15 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 700 block of North Pine, police said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10 black man weighing about 120 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-6263.