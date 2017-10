Police: Four homes on one Southwest Side block burglarized on same day

Four homes were burglarized on one block in the Southwest Side West Elsdon neighborhood on the same afternoon last week.

Three suspects burglarized four homes in the 3600 block of West 53rd Street between 3:30-4 p.m. on Oct. 12, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The suspects were described as three Hispanic men between 18 and 25, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.