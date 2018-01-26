Police: Four motor vehicle thefts reported in Marquette Park in January

Police are warning Marquette Park residents after four motor vehicle thefts happened this month in the Southwest Side neighborhood.

The vehicles were taken off of the street by unknown means, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The motor vehicle thefts happened:

at 8:44 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 2500 block of West 68th Street;

about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 2300 block of West 69th Street;

about 10:35 a.m. Jan. 16 in the 7100 block of South Artesian; and

about 11:45 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 6700 block of South Campbell.

Anyone with information on the motor vehicle thefts should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.