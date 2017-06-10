Police: Gang member wanted for battery arrested in Round Lake Park

A gang member wanted on a battery charge was arrested Thursday at his home in north suburban Round Lake Park, police said.

Joshua A. Jackson, 20, had been wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated battery since Sept. 20, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. The charge stemmed from a Round Lake Police Department investigation.

Members of the sheriff’s Warrants Team found Jackson early Thursday morning at his home in the 500 block of Golfview Drive in Round Lake Park, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Jackson, a “documented street gang member,” was in possession of body armor at the time of his arrest, and authorities are still investigating how he got it, the sheriff’s office said.

His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 12.