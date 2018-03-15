Police: Garage break ins, burglaries on Southwest Side

Police are warning residents of a string of garage burglaries this month in the Chicago Lawn and West Lawn neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, burglars broke into a garage by prying open a side door and then stole items, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 5:05 a.m. on March 2 in the 3900 block of W. 60th Street;

About 6:30 a.m. on March 2 in the 3900 block of W. 62nd Street;

About 9:40 a.m. on March 7 in the 3600 block of W. 62nd Street;

About 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of W. 62nd Place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.