Police: Garage burglaries reported on North, Northwest sides

Police are warning residents about a series of recent garage burglaries on the North and Northwest sides.

In each incident, someone broke into a garage and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between Jan. 5 and Jan. 10 in the 3900 block of North Western;

• between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 in the 2400 block of West Cullom;

• between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1800 block of West Belle Plaines; and

• between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of West Giddings.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.