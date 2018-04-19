Police: Group of robbers hitting East Chatham

Police are warning residents of a series of armed robberies in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

A group of up to four males in their teens or early 20s have robbed four people in the 900 block of East 81st Street, Chicago Police said.

In each incident, the robbers showed a handgun and demanded the victim’s belongings. In two of the robberies, the victims had come to the location to buy a product from an online advertisement.

After each robbery, the robbers ran into a building in the same block.

The incidents occurred:

About 4:15 p.m. on March 12;

About 4:45 p.m. on March 20;

About 8 p.m. on April 4;

About 8:30 p.m. on April 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.