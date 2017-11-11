Police: Group of thieves targets Skokie salons

Police in north suburban Skokie are warning residents about a series of recent thefts and robberies at area salons.

Skokie and other municipalities “have seen a pattern of thefts/robberies” targeting salons, according to a statement from Skokie police.

The incidents typically involve three or four male suspects in their mid-teens to early 20s, police said. They enter a salon and, while one or more of them distract employees or customers, the others commit thefts or robberies.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has information about the thefts is asked to call the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900.