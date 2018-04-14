Police: Group used handgun, baseball bat in 3 armed robberies on NW Side

Police are warning residents about three armed robberies this week in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, a group of males displayed either a handgun or a baseball bat before demanding property from a victim, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The armed robberies happened:

• about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of West Windsor;

• about 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of West Grace; and

• at 9:32 a.m. Friday in the 6000 block of West Grace.

The robbers are described as a group of Hispanic males, thought to be between the ages of 17 and 25, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-8 and weighing between 125 and 140 pounds, police said. They were seen wearing dark-colored or gray hooded sweatshirts and dark pants. One of the suspects was seen wearing a bandana.

Anyone with information about the armed robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.