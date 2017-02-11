Police: Gun found in woman’s sleeve during Aurora traffic stop

A woman is facing weapons charges after police allegedly found a gun hidden in her sleeve during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

A patrol officer spotted a car “with no front license plate and extremely dark tinted windows” about 3:50 p.m. near Union Street and Fifth Avenue and pulled it over at Fifth and Spencer Street, according to a statement from Aurora police.

The officer searched the vehicle and its occupants after learning that the 24-year-old man driving it was a documented gang member on parole, polices said. The officer found marijuana under one of the seats and a loaded .40-caliber handgun in the coat sleeve of one of the passengers, 19-year-old Mayra Lazcano.

Lazcano, who lives in Aurora, was charged with four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. She is being held at the Kane County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The driver was cited for not having a front license plate and having illegally tinted windows, police said. He and the other passenger, a 20-year-old woman, were not criminally charged.