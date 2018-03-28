Police: Gun seizures contribute to 25% drop in shootings this year

Chicago Police seized more than 140 illegal firearms on city streets this week.

Officers have been seizing illegal weapons as part of a strategic anti-violence effort to lessen the availability of guns in some neighborhoods and target the sources of violent crimes in the city, Chicago Police said.

So far in 2018, the city has seen 25 percent fewer shootings than this time last year, police said.

As of March, gun violence in the city has declined for 13 consecutive months, with 15 out of 22 police districts reporting less gun violence compared to this time last year.

Citywide, overall crime complaints have dropped nearly 15 percent compared to 2017, police said.

The majority of violent crimes reported this year have been robberies. While the number of robberies citywide has decreased by 14 percent this year, robberies are still making up 25 percent of all violent crimes in the city. Arrests for robberies have gone up 11 percent this year compared to 2017, police said.