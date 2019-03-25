Police investigate 2 found dead in Near West Side stairwell

Police are investigating the deaths of two men found early Monday in an apartment on the Near West Side.

Two men in their mid 40s were found facedown about 3:45 a.m. in a basement stairwell in in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Officers were called for a “well-being check” and found them both unresponsive, police said. The men had no sign of trauma, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office scheduled autopsies for the men.

Additional details have not been released.