Arson being investigated as cause of Harvey fire

Harvey Fire officials battled a suspicious fire about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018 in the 14800 block of South Honore Ave in Harvey. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Police are investigating arson as a possible cause of a fire early Sunday in south suburban Harvey.

Fire crews responded to the fire about 12:30 a.m. in the 14800 block of South Honore. People were inside the home when someone came to the house and threw what is described as a molotov cocktail into the home, according to Harvey police and fire officials on the scene.

At least four children and three adults escaped moments before the house was engulfed by flames, officials said.

Fire and police were investigating arson as a possible cause of the fire.