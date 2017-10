Police investigate business burglaries in Wicker Park

Two businesses were burglarized early Tuesday in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

About 2:30 a.m., “multiple” suspects drove up in three vehicles and forced their way into two neighboring businesses in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago Police. They stole an undisclosed amount of retail goods.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one was in custody early Tuesday as Area North detectives investigated.