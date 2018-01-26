Police investigate child luring attempt in Jefferson Park

Police are warning residents about an attempted child luring Wednesday afternoon in the Northwest Side Jefferson Park neighborhood.

A 12-year-old girl was walking about 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of North McVicker when the female driver of an older-model light blue minivan pulled up to her, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. She motioned with her hand for the girl to come over and said, “Come here don’t be scared.”

The girl then ran home and called her father, police said.

The suspect was described as a blonde, heavyset white female with her hair in a ponytail, police said. She was driving an older, light blue minivan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.