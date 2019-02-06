Police investigate death of man found unconscious on CTA bus in Rogers Park

A man died after he was found unconscious on a Chicago Transit Authority bus Wednesday morning in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 52-year-old man was found unresponsive at 11:41 a.m. on a CTA bus in the 7400 block of North Paulina Street, according to Chicago police.

Authorities were called when someone on the bus was unable to wake him up.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Police said there were no signs of foul play. Area North detectives are conducting a death investigation.