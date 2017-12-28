Police investigate death of person found under bridge in Lincolnwood

Authorities are investigating the death of a person found under a bridge Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Lincolnwood.

Officers responded about 3:55 p.m. to a report of a person lying on the ground underneath the bridge near the northwest corner of McCormick Boulevard and West Devon Avenue, according to a statement from Lincolnwood police.

The male was found unresponsive and did not appear to be breathing. There were no “outward signs of physical trauma,” the statement said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Police were conducting a death investigation.