Police investigate deaths of 2 people found at Skokie home

Police have opened a death investigation after finding two peoples’ bodies Monday morning in north suburban Skokie.

Police responded at 11:03 a.m. to a call of a “suspicious incident” involving an unresponsive person in the 7600 block of Lowell Avenue, where they found a male inside a vehicle parked in a garage, Skokie police said.

The male, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers searched inside the home and found a female, whose age was unknown, who was also pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the deaths.

Police said they believe the incident was isolated among household members and poses no threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900 or the 24-hour crime tip line at (847) 933-8477. Tips can also be texted at any hour by texting “Skokie” to 847411.