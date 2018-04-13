Police investigate fatal crash in West Rogers Park

The intersection of Devon and Kedzie Avenues. | Google Earth

A 61-year-old man was killed Friday morning after his vehicle collided with another in West Rogers Park, Chicago Police said.

The accident happened about 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Devon Avenue and Kedzie Avenue, police said.

The victim was driving east on Devon when another driver ran the red light at Kedzie and crashed into the victim’s car, police said.

Both drivers were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanson, where the 61 year old was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the other car was in an unknown condition.

Police suspected that alcohol may have been a factor.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.