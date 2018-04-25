Police investigate possible theft of collection money at Holy Name Cathedral

Authorities are investigating a series of possible burglaries at Holy Name Cathedral on the Near North Side.

Officials at the church, 730 N. Wabash, were investigating “a shortfall in offertory collections” when they “discovered evidence of repeated criminal trespass at the Cathedral offices,” according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Church officials contacted authorities on Friday to report that two males had been seen entering unauthorized areas of the church on multiple occasions on evenings in April and March, according to Chicago Police. A criminal trespass report was filed and detectives were investigating.

“At this time, we do not know the extent of the loss, but we are conducting an audit of collections and will report on our findings,” the archdiocese said.