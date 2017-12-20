Police investigate shots fired at Aurora party

Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a party early Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

Between 20 and 30 people were gathered about 3:15 a.m. at a party inside a clubhouse in the 600 block of Station Boulevard when someone pulled out a handgun and fired several shots into the ceiling, according to a statement from Aurora police.

No one was hit, and the partygoers left the area or were otherwise being uncooperative with investigators, police said.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot, 170-pound black man with medium-length braided hair, police said. He was wearing black jeans, bright red shoes and a white T-shirt under a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.