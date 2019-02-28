Police investigate threat near Bronzeville high school

Police are investigating a threat Thursday morning near high school in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

A threat was made over the phone at 8:53 a.m. involving the area near Pershing Road and Giles Avenue, according to Chicago police. The exact nature of the threat was not immediately clear.

Wendell Phillips Academy High School, 244 E. Pershing Road, is located near that intersection.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers were responding to “assess the credibility of a phone threat” in the area, but no injuries have been reported.

He said intermittent traffic closures will be possible in the area as officers investigate.