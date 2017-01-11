Police investigate weekend gunfire in Aurora

Police are investigating two separate reports of gunfire over the weekend in west suburban Aurora.

A vehicle was damaged about 11:15 a.m. Sunday when someone standing outside a home in the 100 block of South Lincoln opened fire, according to a statement from Aurora police. A man who had just pulled over nearby to let a passenger out of his vehicle told investigators that the rear of his vehicle was struck, but no injuries were reported.

The shooter was described as a 5-foot-8, 165-pound black male with long dreadlocks, police said. He was wearing a black and blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The other shooting occurred sometime between late Saturday and early Sunday in the 200 block of Beach Street, police said. A home in that block was struck by gunfire between 11:35 p.m. Saturday and 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

No information was available about a suspect, although a dark-colored sports car might have been involved, police said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call detectives at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to arrests can qualify for a cash reward.