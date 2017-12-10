Police investigating arson at Montclare restaurant

Police are investigating an arson at a seafood restaurant early Thursday in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m., someone made entry through the front glass door of the seafood restaurant in the 6500 block of West Fullerton, and started a fire by an office area, according to Chicago Police.

The blaze was extinguished within 20 minutes, Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder said. No injuries were reported.

No one was in custody early Thursday as the Chicago Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit was investigating.