Police investigating attempted residential burglaries in Elmhurst

Police are investigating a pair of attempted residential burglaries that happened Tuesday evening in west suburban Elmhurst.

Someone heard a window screen being opened about 6:30 p.m. at their home in the 300 block of River Glen, according to Elmhurst police. At the same time, a motion-activated light went off outside the home. The resident then saw a dark pickup truck or SUV with a loud muffler drive off. No property was reported stolen following the incident.

About 40 minutes later, a resident saw someone standing in the foyer of a home in the 500 block of Third Street, police said. The resident left the home and had a family member call police. Responding officers didn’t find the suspect, who appears to have broken into the home through an open rear patio door. Nothing was reported stolen.

The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, is described as a 5-foot-9 black male with a thin build, police said. He was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the attempted burglaries should call Elmhurst police at (630 530-3050.