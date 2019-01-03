Police investigating death of man found in woods in Lisle

Police were investigating the death of a man who was found dead last week in a wooded area in west suburban Lisle.

Shawn C. Temple, 44, was found by a person riding an ATV about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the woods south of Warrenville Road and White Birch Drive, according to the Lisle police department.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene, where Temple was pronounced dead. He had most recently lived in Chicago and Roselle, police said.

The cause of his death was not yet known.

An examination by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office found that Temple had no visible trauma to his body. The results of a toxicology test were not yet available, police said.