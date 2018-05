Police investigating death of man in Gary

51st and Harrison Street in Gary | Google Earth

Police are investigating the death Sunday morning of a man in Gary, Indiana.

The Medico-Legal Death Investigation Team was dispatched at 11:01 a.m. to 51st and Harrison Street, where Matthew Bournazos, 44, of Crown Point, was found dead, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Bournazos was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m., officials said.

The cause of death was pending, officials said.