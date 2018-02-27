Police investigating fatal crash in Naperville

Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash Sunday night in west suburban Naperville.

Police and firefighters responded about 7:10 p.m. Sunday to reports of a single vehicle crash on 87th Street and Modaff Road, Naperville police said.

Jason Schaus, 41, of Naperville, was traveling westbound on 87th Street when his 2013 Mercedes Benz CLS63 left the road and struck a tree, police said.

He was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville where he was pronounced dead.

It was unclear what caused Schaus to drive off the road.

The police department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation, closing eastbound 87th Street between Modaff Road and Massachusetts Ave until 11 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic unit (630) 420-8833.