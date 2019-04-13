Police seek driver in Hermosa hit-and-run

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters. | File photo by Scott Olson, Getty Images

Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian last month in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

At 1 p.m. March 17, a man was crossing Fullerton Avenue at the crosswalk when a female driver hit his left foot, according to an alert from Chicago police. The vehicle was a newer model of a gray Honda CRV.

Anyone with information should call Chicago police’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.