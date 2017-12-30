Police investigating pellet gun shooting at CTA station on Near North Side

A man was hurt when someone shot him in the face with a pellet gun Saturday night at a CTA station on the Near North Side.

About 9 p.m., the 21-year-old was sitting on the platform of the Grand Station when a male got onto a Red Line train and then fired a shot from a pellet gun at him, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in the face and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said. The shooter stayed on the 95th/Dan Ryan-bound train and was not in custody.

Area Central detectives were investigating.