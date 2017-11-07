Schaumburg police are investigating a call of a man armed with a gun Tuesday morning at a business complex in the northwest suburb.
About 10:50 a.m., someone reported seeing a man with a gun inside Woodfield Corporate Center in the 200 block of North Martingale Road, Schaumburg Police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.
There have been no reports of shots fired or any injuries, Lindhurt said.
Some employees evacuated the complex and some decided to shelter in place.
A large police presence remains at the scene, Lindhurt said.
Residents are advised to stay clear of the area.