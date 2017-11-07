Police investigate report of man with gun at Schaumburg office complex

Workers at an office complex on North Martingale Road in Schaumburg are sheltering in place after reports of a man with a gun in the building. | Google Maps

Schaumburg police are investigating a call of a man armed with a gun Tuesday morning at a business complex in the northwest suburb.

About 10:50 a.m., someone reported seeing a man with a gun inside Woodfield Corporate Center in the 200 block of North Martingale Road, Schaumburg Police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

There have been no reports of shots fired or any injuries, Lindhurt said.

200 North Martingale Rd, Schaumburg IL. It’s a multi office building. My mom said it wasn’t her office that the shooter was at but the whole building is on lockdown. — Jack (@captjackfitz) November 7, 2017

Some employees evacuated the complex and some decided to shelter in place.

A large police presence remains at the scene, Lindhurt said.

Residents are advised to stay clear of the area.