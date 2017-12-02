Police investigating Riverside shooting incident that damaged cars

Police are investigating a shooting incident that damaged two cars late Friday in west suburban Riverside.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the 200 block of East Burlington Street, according to Riverside police. When they arrived, officers found four men standing in front of a home alongside a pair of bullet-riddled cars that were parked in the driveway. None of the men were injured.

A white SUV that may have been involved in the incident drove off eastbound toward Harlem Avenue following the shooting, police said. Officers were unable to locate the SUV during a subsequent search, and no one has been taken into custody.

“Responding officers were on scene within two minutes of the 911 calls,” Riverside police Chief Tom Weitzel said in a statement. “However, the vehicle had already fled.”

“This is not a random shooting, the offender(s) targeted the victims who were standing in the driveway,” Weitzel added.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Riverside police at (708) 447-2127 or email Detective James Lazansky at jlazansky@riverside.il.us. Callers can remain anonymous.