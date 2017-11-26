Police investigating shooting incident in Elgin

Police are investigating a shooting incident that damaged property Saturday night in northwest suburban Elgin.

Officers responded about 10:10 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Crystal Street, according to Elgin police.

Property was damaged during the incident, but there were no reported injuries, police said. No further information was immediately made available.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Gang Crimes Unit at (847) 289-2528. Anonymous tipsters can also make a report by calling the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or texting 847411 and including ELGINPD along with a message.