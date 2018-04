Police investigating woman’s death in Aurora

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found Thursday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers found a 54-year-old woman dead in the 400 block of South Ohio Street, according to Aurora police spokesman Dan Ferrelli.

Her 55-year-old husband was also hurt, Ferrelli said. He was being treated at a hospital and was expected to survive.

The nature of their injuries wasn’t released. Ferrelli said police would provide more information on Friday, but that there was no danger to the public.