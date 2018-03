SWAT team called to incident in Rogers Park

A SWAT team was called Monday night to Rogers Park | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

SWAT teams were called to an incident Monday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side .

Officers and SWAT personnel responded about 9:45 p.m. to the 6800 block of North Sheridan, Chicago Police said.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

Buses were rerouted around the area of Sheridan Avenue and Pratt Boulevard by 11:30, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Sheridan Avenue and Pratt Boulevard were still closed to traffic around 12:20 a.m.