Police-involved shooting closes I-90 in Elgin

A police-involved shooting shut down all eastbound and westbound lanes on I-90 in Elgin Monday morning.

About 4:20 a.m., Illinois State Police issued a traffic alert that lanes would remain closed as emergency personnel investigated the scene.

The Elgin Police Department confirmed that there had been a police-involved shooting but did not provide any additional information.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Rt. 25 and westbound traffic is being rerouted onto Beverly Road, according to ISP.