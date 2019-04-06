Knife-wielding person fatally shot by police in Glendale Heights

A person who stole a car, then threatened police with a knife was fatally shot by officers Friday night in the western suburbs, police said.

The incident started about 7:20 p.m. when officers were called to a Walmart store for a male with a knife, Bloomingdale police said in a statement.

Officers arrived at 314 W. Army Trail Rd. in Bloomingdale and learned the male had stolen a female shopper’s car and driven off, police said.

Officers saw the stolen car leaving the parking lot and pursued it down Schmale Road and on to Glendale Heights, where the driver stopped and exited the car near Chippendale Lane and Millpond, police said.

As officers gave commands, the male took out a knife and “rapidly moved towards them holding the knife in a threatening manner,” police said.

Officers shot and struck him, police said. He was given first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

An independent investigation is being conducted by the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, police said.

The DuPage County coroner’s office has not released details about the death.