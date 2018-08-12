Police look for clues related to dead body found near Batavia school

A dead body was found outside the H.C. Storm Elementary School in Batavia. | Google Streetview

Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in the woods Saturday outside an elementary school in west suburban Batavia.

Officers responded about 6:20 p.m. to a call of an “armed despondent subject” in the woods southwest of H.C. Storm Elementary School, according to a report from Batavia police.

Officers and the Kane County SWAT team secured the scene and found a “deceased male” in the woods, police said. The investigation was ongoing and further details were withheld.

The Batavia Police Department was seeking to question two people seen in the area at the time of the incident. The two people, described as a white male and female, were walking a dog near the playground of the school, police said. One of them was wearing a yellow shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Detective Michelle Langston at (630) 454-2500.

The Kane County Coroner hasn’t released details about the fatality.