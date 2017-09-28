Police looking for ‘disoriented’ missing Oregon man spotted in Chicago

A missing Oregon man was last seen Monday transferring trains at Union Station in Chicago on his way to Maine.

Jason Hartnett, 45, is a Eugene, Oregon resident who may be disoriented and is not familiar with the Chicago area, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white man with a bald head, hazel eyes and a tattoo on his back, police said.

Anyone with information about Hartnett’s whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or Eugene police at (541) 682-5143.