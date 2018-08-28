Police are looking for a man who is wanted for criminal sexual assault after attacking a woman Saturday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

The woman was walking down the side walk when a man she didn’t known walked up to her, beat her severely and sexually assaulted her about 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Ohio Street, according to Chicago police.

Surveillance photo | Chicago police

Surveillance photo of the suspected attacker | Chicago police

Police released surveillance images of the suspected attacker Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact

Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.