Police looking for missing Lawndale woman

Tatjiann Brown, 50, has been missing since leaving her home about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. | Chicago Police.

Police are looking for a woman missing from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Tatjiann Brown, 50, has been missing since leaving her home about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Kenneth Ave., Chicago Police said.

Brown left her home without a coat “in a confused state of mind,” police said.

She was last seen heading east from Cicero after leaving the BP gas station at Cicero and Polk, police said.

Brown is described as a 5-foot-3 black woman weighing 165 pounds with short, curly, reddish-blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a tan sweater over a red sweater, black pants and brown boots, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU detectives (312) 744-8261.