Police looking for person who tried to rob casino in Des Plaines

Surveillance footage of a person suspected of trying to rob a casino in Des Plaines last week. | Illinois State Police

Police are looking for a person who tried to rob a casino last week in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

At 6:45 p.m. Nov. 22, a male entered Rivers Casino at 3000 S. River Road and handed a note to a cashier that said, “Give me all the money,” according to Illinois State Police.

He was unsuccessful and did not obtain any money, state police said.

The robber was described as a black male with a mustache and facial hair, police said. He wore a gray, hooded parka jacket, blue shirt, gray pants, black skull cap and dark-colored gym shoes with a white swoosh.

Anyone with information should contact Illinois State Police at (855) 494-0237. Callers can remain anonymous.