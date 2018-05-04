Police looking for suspect in string of East Garfield Park business burglaries

At least three burglaries have been reported the past two weeks at East Garfield Park businesses on the West Side.

In all the incidents, a suspect broke in through a window and stole property, Chicago Police said.

The first two burglaries happened at 5 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. on April in the 400 and 500 blocks of North Sacramento Boulevard, police said. The third came about 9:30 p.m. May 1, also in the 500 block of North Sacramento.

A detailed description of a suspect wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.