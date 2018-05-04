At least three burglaries have been reported the past two weeks at East Garfield Park businesses on the West Side.
In all the incidents, a suspect broke in through a window and stole property, Chicago Police said.
The first two burglaries happened at 5 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. on April in the 400 and 500 blocks of North Sacramento Boulevard, police said. The third came about 9:30 p.m. May 1, also in the 500 block of North Sacramento.
A detailed description of a suspect wasn’t provided.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.