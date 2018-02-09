Police looking for suspects in string of Hyde Park robberies

Police are looking for suspects in a string of robberies over the past month and a half in the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood.

In all seven incidents, the robbers used physical force to demand property from victims before taking off in a vehicle, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Five vehicles believed to each have been used in at least one robbery were a green car, a dark SUV, a white vehicle, a late-model black Jeep Cherokee and a gray Infiniti, police said. More detailed descriptions of the vehicles weren’t available.

The attacks happened:

about 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 28 in the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive;

between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the 1600 block of East 50th Street;

about 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 31 in the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive;

about 2:35 a.m. on Dec. 31 in the 1500 block of East 53rd Street;

about 11 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the 1500 block of East 53rd Street;

about 7:15 am. on Jan. 10 in the 5300 block of South Lake Park; and

about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the 1500 block of South Kenwood Avenue.

Police didn’t have descriptions of any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.