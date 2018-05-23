Police looking into connection between Avondale and Irving Park shootings

A shooting in this block of North Troy Avenue Tuesday afternoon is being investigated for possible links to another shooting earlier Tuesday outside a gas station in the Avondale neighborhood. | Google Streetview

Police are investigating a possible connection between two brazen shootings that happened Tuesday less than half a mile from each other in the Avondale and Irving Park neighborhoods on the North Side.

One shooting — a gun battle outside an Avondale gas station at Belmont and Sacramento at 2:44 a.m. — left a man dead and three others wounded.

That shooting happened less than a block from Linne Elementary School.

The latest shooting occurred in the Irving Park neighborhood in the 3700 block of North Troy about 4:25 p.m.

A dark-colored sedan pulled up next to a 24-year-old man and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The man was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooting on Troy happened less than two blocks from Grover Cleveland Elementary.

“Based on what we know about individuals affiliated with the incidents and current conflicts, we are exploring whether the two are connected,” Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Wednesday morning.