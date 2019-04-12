Police looking for men in connection with attack on McDonald’s security guard

Police are looking to identify and locate two men who beat a security guard outside of a McDonald’s in the Gold Coast Sunday on the Near North Side.

Surveillance images of the two suspects were released by police Thursday.

At 3:17 p.m., the men entered the restaurant at 10 E. Chicago Ave., disrupted the people inside and were asked to leave by a 57-year-old man working security, Chicago police said in an alert.

After an argument, the suspects struck the security guard on the head with a glass bottle and punched him several times, police said. The pair ran off when the guard pulled out his handgun and pepper spray.

The attack was captured on a cellphone video recorded from inside the McDonald’s and went viral.

One of the men is described as standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet with long braids, wearing a long-sleeve army green hooded sweatshirt and army green pants with black or dark colored shoes.

The second suspect is described as standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet with short twists, wearing a gold and maroon jacket with black or dark colored pants and red gym shoes.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

