Man dies after jumping into Cal-Sag Channel in Alsip

A man died after jumping into the Cal-Sag Channel Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Alsip.

At 12:29 p.m., crews responded to a call of a person jumping into the Cal-Sag Channel from the bridge at Cicero Avenue and 131st Street, according to Alsip police.

The body of 47-year-old Theodore Labuda was recovered from the channel, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in southwest suburban New Lenox.

An autopsy Thursday did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police said the death appears to be a suicide.