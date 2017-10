Police: Man, 18, shot to death in East Chatham

A man was shot to death Friday evening in the East Chatham neighborhood the South Side, police said.

The 18-year-old was found by unresponsive by officers about 4:45 p.m. in the 800 block of East 83rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality. Area South detectives were investigating.