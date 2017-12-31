Police: Man, 19, found dead in the Loop

A 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday night in the Loop, police said.

The man was found unresponsive at 8:16 p.m. near a pool deck on the fifth floor of a building in the 1000 block of South State, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.

No further information was immediately made available.